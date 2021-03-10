WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday briefing for 11 a.m.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
(Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a virtual COVID-19 briefing for Wednesday, March 10 at 11 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spent a good portion of Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing encouraging all West Virginians to get vaccinated and spoke out about people who encourage others not to be vaccinated: “Misery loves company. A lot of these people are flat miserable all the time. Please don’t listen to that junk,” Justice said.

