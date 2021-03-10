WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a virtual COVID-19 briefing for Wednesday, March 10 at 11 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spent a good portion of Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing encouraging all West Virginians to get vaccinated and spoke out about people who encourage others not to be vaccinated: “Misery loves company. A lot of these people are flat miserable all the time. Please don’t listen to that junk,” Justice said.