WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled his next virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from his office.

During the governor’s most recent briefing on Monday, During his briefing on Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that 215 people are now hospitalized in the state, due to COVID-19, a record high.