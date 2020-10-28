WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled his next virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from his office.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App.

During the governor’s most recent briefing on Monday, During his briefing on Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that 215 people are now hospitalized in the state, due to COVID-19, a record high.

