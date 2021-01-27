WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice says WV continues to ask feds for more vaccine doses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – “The bridge(to the vaccine) was costly,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said as he read the latest deaths, now totaling 1,953, leading off his Wednesday, January 27 virtual COVID-19 briefing.

The governor gave an update on vaccination efforts with more than 171,000 people vaccinated, of those 76,924 residents are 65 and above. On the nursing home and assisted living front, more than 16,000 residents and more than 18,000 staff have been vaccinated, Justice said. Also, nearly 17,000 teachers and school personnel have received shots, he continued.

Concerns about second shot availability that are making their way around social media are “absolutely incorrect,” retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said.

While state officials have been told that they will get a small number of additional doses, but would like to receive thousands more, per week, Justice said. “I’m doing every single thing I can possible do,” to try to get more doses, the governor continued. So far, “We’ve not been rewarded for all the great work we’ve done,” he said.

Currently, county-by-county vaccination data is not available, but should be early next month, state officials said.

The governor reminded residents to use the state’s new vaccine pre-registration system, saying the process takes about 10 minutes. The WV DHHR is working with local agencies to merge existing vaccine waiting lists into the statewide system, which should be done by Feb. 8, officials said. “No one will jump line,” DHHR Sec. Bill Crouch said.

Justice again talked about all of the national media appearances he’s made to discuss the state’s vaccination successes. “The more we tout our pond, the more people that are going to come to our pond,” he said.

Regardless of vaccinations, continued to plead with residents to wear masks: “I’m out of breath ‘yelling wear your mask’!”

Fighting Hunger:

The state’s two largest food banks, Facing Hunger and the Mountaineer Food Bank, have distributed more than 34 million pounds of food during the pandemic, Gov. Justice reported.

Replacement for Del. Evans named:

The governor announced that he is appointing Joshua Booth, of Kenova, to replace Del. Derrick Evans in the 19th District, who resigned after being arrested for his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Wind Farm Announcement:

Justice also mentioned Monday’s announcement of the Black Rock Wind Farm, a $200 million+ investment in Grant and Mineral counties.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

In his latest briefing on Monday, Governor Justice reported that 106% of initial doses(166,358) have been put in someone’s arm. The percentage is above 100% because health workers have been able to get extra doses out of the vials.