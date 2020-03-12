WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice to give update on West Virginia’s response to coronavirus

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials are scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19, Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. You can watch the news conference live, in the player above or at this link.

The governor’s office stressed that as of Thursday at Noon, there were still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Virginia.

Wednesday afternoon, a group of state officials gave a lengthy news conference addressing the state’s response plans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories