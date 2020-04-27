Gov. Justice lays out timeline for reopening West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his virtual news briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response Monday morning.

The governor said he was holding the briefing earlier than normal, because he has a call scheduled Monday afternoon with President Trump and Vice President Pence.

In what has become his custom, Gov. Justice began the news conference by mentioning the most four most recent COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Justice praised West Virginians for their efforts thus far to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state, given West Virginia’s high at-risk population and its proximity to states with much higher numbers of cases.

If we get three consecutive days of statewide positive tests, under three percent, parts of the state will open back up, Justice said. If that criteria is met, businesses will be allowed, but not required to open, Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice announced a slogan and logo to go along with reopening the state: “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.” “We cannot forever sit still,” Justice said.

Below are the guidelines Justice provided:

Week 1(starting today, April 27):

Hospitals will reopen for elective medical procedures.

State officials are looking at how to reopen outpatient medical care, such as dentist’s offices.

Testing will begin for daycare workers to prepare for daycares to reopen.

Week 2(May 4):

Small businesses with less than 10 employees can reopen

Grooming for people and animals can reopen if those businesses have PPE, customers submit to temperature checks and wear masks.

Outdoor dining, churches and funeral homes will be able to reopen to limited gatherings.

Week 3-6(May 11):

Everything else, like restaurants, gyms, hotels, casinos, etc, can reopen.

Specific guidelines will be released one week ahead of time, Justice said.

There is no timeline for nursing home visitation, sporting events, movie theaters and gatherings larger than 25 people.

The full timeline from the governor’s office is available here.

If there are significant increases in positive test results, this timeline will be slowed down, Justice said.