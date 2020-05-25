West Milford holds ceremony to honor and remember fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

WEST MILFORD, W.Va.- The town of West Milford gathered for a special ceremony this Memorial Day, instead of its annual parade, to remember those who gave their lives for our country.

Several speakers, including State Senators, Doug Facemire and Michael Romano, as well as Harrison County Commission President Ron Watson, shared their gratitude for those who lost their lives fighting in the wars throughout the years.







“It’s not about the veterans. It’s about the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice and died for this country to make it great and make it the greatest country in the world,” said West Milford Mayor, Todd Somers.

City council and Mayor Somers put a new wreath on a memorial located outside the city’s municipal building, where the ceremony was held, to show their respect for fallen soldiers.

“The town has the veteran’s wall that several people of the surrounding community of West Milford and southern harrison county that are no longer with us, they’re honored on that wall,” said town recorder Jeff Barnhart.

The veterans memorial wall also holds a special meaning for Mayor Somers.

“My brother, the memorial was dedicated to him. He got killed in Vietnam and he was the first guy from West Milford to be killed [in Vietnam] on March 19th, 1969.”

Those present explained that it was important to honor those who have died for our country.