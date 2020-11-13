West Taylor Elementary and Taylor County Board office to be closed on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Education officials released information about recent closings at two locations in the county.

According to Superintendent Christine Miller, West Taylor Elementary School and The Taylor County Board Office will be closed Friday, November 13, due to COVID-19 related concerns.

At this time there is no word as to if the locations will be closed past the weekend.

