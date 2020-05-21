West Virginia and MAC to put seats from WVU Coliseum on sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Out with the old, in with the new.

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, with the help of the Mountaineer Athletic Club, is giving fans the chance to own a piece of Mountaineer history with the purchase of one of the original seats from the WVU Coliseum.

As part of the Climbing Higher campaign to renovate facilities across the department, all 14,000 arena’s seats will be replaced. The seats will be sold as-is, consisting of just the plastic back and bottom.

Season ticket holders will get the chance to buy their actual seat for $100 per seat by logging on to WVUGame.com. For season ticket holders in dark blue padded seats on the lower level, their orders must be made by June 5, while the regular light blue seats must be ordered by June 19.

The general public can purchase regular light blue seats for $150 per seat at WVUGame.com until June 19. Seats will not be shipped and must be picked-up in person on their selected date and time ranges over the summer.

The plastic seats for sale were part of the original construction of the WVU Coliseum in 1970, and are being replaced thanks to a gift from Ken and Jennifer Mason of Alma, West Virginia.

For a better look at the seats in question, head over to this website and for more information on the campaign, head to WVUGame.com.