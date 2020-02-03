West Virginia couple trying to get autism awareness license plate approved by DMV

RIPLEY, W.Va. – A West Virginia chiropractor and his wife are working to get a new state license plate approved by the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.

Dr. Bradley George and his wife, Margaret, are trying to produce an autism awareness license plate in West Virginia to honor their 8-year-old son, Grant, who is on the autism spectrum.

The DMV said that they have until May of 2020 to get 250 paid applications, then the DMV will start to produce the license plate.

The couple started the process about two years ago, and it was officially approved in November. Dr. George said that it is important to his family, to not only honor their son but all other children and adults who are affected by autism.

“Over the years we have been amazed by of people that are affected by autism, and ultimately we want to raise awareness and acceptance of the ever growing autism spectrum disorder and want people to see these plates and know they are not alone,” said Dr. George.

Those who wish to purchase the plate, can do so by clicking here to fill out the application.

Just as a reminder, here is what will be needed when filling out that application:

Information regarding the car that will have the plate, once it is made, such as title number, current plate numbers.

Car’s insurance information.

A check for $91.50 made payable to WV Autism License Plate. This will cover the cost of the plate for one year.

For more information about the license plate, click here to be taken to the Facebook page that is releasing updates about the process.