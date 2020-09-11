West Virginia DHHR confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Friday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 157 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its Friday report.

The DHHR announced 209 new cases and three additional deaths on Thursday.

The DHHR reported that as of 10 a.m., on September 11, 2020, there have been 471,517 (+3991) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,174 (+157) total cases and 263 (+6) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we also remember those Americans who perished on this solemn anniversary nineteen years ago,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR website, there are 2,849 (-7) active cases and 9,062 (+158) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (856), Boone (170), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (620), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (15), Fayette (439), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (93), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (312), Jackson (224), Jefferson (398), Kanawha (1,839), Lewis (37), Lincoln (130), Logan (536), Marion (235), Marshall (139), Mason (126), McDowell (76), Mercer (357), Mineral (148), Mingo (291), Monongalia (1,581), Monroe (142), Morgan (43), Nicholas (62), Ohio (313), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (143), Putnam (371), Raleigh (403), Randolph (229), Ritchie (9), Roane (38), Summers (25), Taylor (112), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (57), Wayne (307), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (329), Wyoming (73).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such as Mason, Monroe, Pendleton, and Wyoming counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.