West Virginia Folklife Center honors Dave Bing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Frank and Jane West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State University held their 2019 Gala, honoring, Dave Bing.

Bing is among West Virginia’s finest traditional musicians who plays the banjo, fiddle, and guitar.

Officials at the West Virginia Folklife center gifted Bing the Traditions Salute Award for embodying West Virginia and Appalachian culture.

“He has gone to Spain, he has gone to England to teach people old time fiddle tune and he still does it the way it’s been done for hundreds of years. He sits down with people personally, he shows them, he talks with them, he works with them,” said Francene Kirk, Floklife Center director.

Since he was a teenager, Bing has specialized in playing, teaching, and crafting, Appalachian instruments and continues to share his passion for music with others.