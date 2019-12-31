West Virginia is ranked in the Top 10 Most Dangerous States on New Year’s Eve

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With New Year’s Eve being considered one of the heaviest drinking holidays in the United States; the rates of DUI’s, accidents and fatalities rise significantly.

While this happens throughout the entirety of the country, Law Firm Cannon and Dunphy and data visualization and consumer safety advocacy firm, Safer America, collected five years of NHTSA fatal crash data to determine which state had the highest and lowest rates.

According to the study, between the periods of 2013 – 2018, more than 1,000 people were killed in fatal collisions across the United States on NYE or NYD.

More specifically there were:

916 total fatal crashes.

1,004 fatalities.

341 fatal crashes involving drunk drivers.

377 people were killed in drunk driving crashes.

But which states had the most fatal crashes? The study also included a crash rate based on the number of licensed drivers in each state to figure this out.

In terms of total crashes, Texas (188), Florida (167) and California (154) had by far the highest number. However, these three states are also the states with the highest population. When looking at fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers, the safest and most dangerous states were much different.

These five states had the highest crash rates:

Mississippi Oklahoma South Carolina Wyoming Texas

These five states had the lowest crash rates:

North Dakota Delaware Rhode Island Minnesota Vermont

West Virginia ranked with the 8th highest amount of crash rates.

Some of the key takeaways from this study include ways to not only protect yourself, but also all others around you.

Most importantly, don’t drink and drive. If you are planning on consuming alcohol at a New Year’s celebration, designate a drive or get a sober ride home.

Don’t drive between 1-3 a.m. unless you absolutely have to. This is peak time for accidents and fatal alcohol-related accidents on New Year’s.

Drive defensively whenever possible. Expect the unexpected and be ready to adjust accordingly.

Don’t drive distracted. Put your phone down, don’t get too involved in to talking to passengers and keep your eyes on the road.

Avoid Speeding. Excessive speeding is a major factor in fatal crashes.

For more information about this study, info-graphics and how you can stay safe, click here.