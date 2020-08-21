West Virginia Mine Wars Exhibit stops in Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – An important piece of West Virginia mine history made several stops around the state on Friday, including one at the Quiet Dell Civilian Conservation Corps Museum, as it traveled to a Mingo County museum.

The West Virginia Mountain Party and the Eastern Panhandle Labor Council transported a jail cell used to hold striking miners accused of committing treason.

“This is being donated by the Jefferson County Commission to the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum in Matewan. It is one cell from the old Jefferson County jail,” said Danny Lutz, gubernatorial candidate for the West Virginia Mountain Party.

In total, the cell held 18 prisoners over the course of the Battle of Blair Mountain in 1921. Mountain Party members said that it was important for them to make stops to show the cell in several places. This is to help them make sure communities knew of the history behind the exhibit.

“The important thing is to let as many people as wish to know what we’re doing and why we’re doing. It is the reason for stopping, and we promised the people from Mingo County that we’d bring the cell sections down there to their museum. After all, their money comes hard too,” said Lutz.

The cell will be used in the Mine Wars Museum to represent West Virginia miners’ contribution to the formation of the United Mine Workers of America.