West Virginia ranked 38th best state to have a baby

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A recent study has placed West Virginia as the 38th state to have a baby.

The personal finance site WalletHub ranked the top states to have a baby in 2020 based on factors like hospital expenses, prenatal care access, birth rates, and OB-GYN availability in each state and D.C.

West Virginia has been ranked 38th out of 50 states and D.C., and received a score of 37.77 out of 100.

The best state to have a baby in 2020 was Massachusetts, who received a score of 68.81 and the worst state to have a baby in 2020 was Alabama, who received a score of 25.25.

The full study, along with key findings, is available on WalletHub’s website. A Youtube video is also available below that breaks down the study.