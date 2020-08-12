West Virginia ranked 38th best state to have a baby

Top Stories

by: Kayla Gagnon

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A recent study has placed West Virginia as the 38th state to have a baby.

The personal finance site WalletHub ranked the top states to have a baby in 2020 based on factors like hospital expenses, prenatal care access, birth rates, and OB-GYN availability in each state and D.C.

West Virginia has been ranked 38th out of 50 states and D.C., and received a score of 37.77 out of 100.

The best state to have a baby in 2020 was Massachusetts, who received a score of 68.81 and the worst state to have a baby in 2020 was Alabama, who received a score of 25.25.

Source: WalletHub

The full study, along with key findings, is available on WalletHub’s website. A Youtube video is also available below that breaks down the study.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories