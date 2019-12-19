West Virginia representatives release statements about recent impeachment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Representatives for the state of West Virginia have spoken about the recent impeachment ruling, including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV02) and Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV).

The statements come after Wednesday’s historical decision made by the U.S. house of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, making him only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The following is a statement released by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.):

“Tonight, House Democrats did what they have promised they would do for years: impeach President Donald Trump. Since this president was elected, we have had investigation after investigation, and nothing to show. It has been made clear throughout this rushed and unfair process that this is nothing but political theater, and it sets a terrible precedent. Our Founders intended for impeachment to be used as the last straw, the last measure to remove a president from office,” said Capito. “Today, impeachment is being weaponized as a political instrument, and that is unfortunate. West Virginians have made it clear to me time and time again that they would rather Congress focus on the issues that truly affect their day-to-day lives—not political and partisan theatrics. Let’s do what we were sent here to do: legislate and improve the lives of Americans.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.):

The next statement was released by Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV02), who said that he will continue to support the President.

“For the first time in American history a President has been impeached with only members of one party voting for it. This has been a shameful partisan exercise in the US House from start to finish,” Mooney explained. “Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s actions contradicted her previous statements that impeachment should only happen if it has bipartisan support. Since the moment President Trump was sworn into office, Democrats in Congress have made it their mission to remove him and overturn the results of the 2016 election. On Jan. 20, 2017, the Washington Post wrote, ‘The effort to impeach President Donald John Trump is underway,’ and indeed it was. President Trump did nothing wrong and these Articles of Impeachment are totally meritless. The American people and folks across West Virginia have been able to witness this unfair and unjust process. Despite a rigged investigation and process, Democrats still could not find any real evidence of an actual crime. “I will continue to stand with President Donald Trump as he fights back against this baseless impeachment and look forward to a fair trial by the U.S. Senate.” Congressman Alex X. Mooney

Along with Capito and Mooney, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) released a statement on the impeachment proceedings. She explained that the energy that was put towards impeachment, could have been used towards other crises happening around the country.

Rep. Carol Miller

“Today is a disappointing day. It is the day my colleagues across the aisle cast the vote they have spent the past three years obsessing over. The vote to impeach our duly elected president. There are two charges being claimed by House Democrats, and there is ZERO cause for either. While President Trump has led, our country has thrived, and Washington Liberals have failed. Despite the commitment of many of our colleagues to obstruct the Trump Administration’s agenda at every turn, our country continues to succeed. In this body, however, we have not been able to deliver on what Americans want and need. We still have not finished securing our border. The opioid epidemic still rages on in our communities. Our infrastructure is still in dire need of an overhaul and we still have not reached a bipartisan resolution on drug pricing, If Congress hadn’t spent the last year stuck in a divisive, ugly, partisan impeachment debacle, think of what we could have done. The lives that could have been saved, the communities that could have been improved, the crisis at our southern border ended, and the positive work we should do for our country. But we didn’t. All because of divisive, political, theatrics,” Miller explained. “Congress can be better than this. America deserves better.” Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV)

Representative McKinley released a statement earlier in the week on the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The trial is expected to begin in January in the Senate, where a vote of two-thirds is necessary for conviction.