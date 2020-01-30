West Virginia school systems are providing critical mass shooting training to teachers

PHILIPPI, W.Va.- The Barbour County school system gave life-saving training to teachers and staff on Wednesday.

The “Stop the Bleed” initiative came out after Sandy Hook school shooting. It is a nationwide program that is designed to teach facility and staff at schools, medical professionals, law enforcement officials and others on how to save someone from bleeding to death during a mass shooting.

The Barbour County Commission purchased, “Stop the Bleed,” kits for every classroom, school bus and building in Barbour County school system.

Rose Hospital Clinical Coordinator, David Strait explained that if someone is going to save the victims, it will not be the first responders, it will be the teachers or other faculty and staff that are on the scene.

“The average response time to a mass casualty or a shooting event is 14 minutes. It takes an average of three to five minutes to bleed to death from an arterial wound,” said Strait.

Nearly 300 facility and staff members from Barbour County School were in attendance for this training. Although there were many takeaways, three key points in the training could be the deciding factor between life or death.

The main points include:

How to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound How to pack a wound to control bleeding How to correctly apply a tourniquet

After the training was complete, everyone who participated received a national certification that never expires. Those who are wanting to be trained or just want to learn more about the program should click here.