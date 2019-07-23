West Virginia State Police face off in cruiser contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The next time you’re pulled over by a West Virginia State trooper, make sure to compliment their vehicle.

The cruiser has previously won the American Association of Trooper’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest and is in the running again this year. The cruiser’s navy blue and old gold design represents the state colors of West Virginia. While the golden roof symbolizes the state capitol’s 23 karat dome.

“It’s a very unique design. It’s very clean and very classy and I think that’s what makes it a good looking cruiser. There’s not really any other cruiser out there that looks like that. I have seen some other places that have tried to match it a little bit, try to copy it a little, and that’s very flattering to us that they try to do that,” First Sgt. Jay Powers, Historian for the WVSP said.

The contest began July 15 and will end at 3 p.m. on July 30. Click here to vote. You can vote once from each device.