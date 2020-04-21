West Virginia Strong: One man’s inspirational story of quarantine with caretakers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va — Quarantine looks different for everyone, the world has become a different place. That difference may be even bigger to those who live with disabilities.

“I’d go to the gym, work out, shopping,” Jonathan Byrd stated as he recalled what every day life seemed like just months ago. A regular day looks much different now. “Since this thing started, I’m not able to do anything,” he said with a slight frown. Byrd described these few weeks as:

“Disappointed day.” Jonathan Byrd

Disappointed, because a key part of the ARC of Harrison County’s program involves everyone. Executive Director, Greg Raber explained that caretakers and staff have had to approach their mission differently during the pandemic.

“One of the things we try to encourage from our participants is being in the community,” Raber told 12 News.

Those struggling with quarantine should not lose heart. Byrd is proof of that and Raber explained that his story nothing short of remarkable.

Being in the community is just not possible right now, and it is a loss that Byrd feels deeply. He explained that he missed the people he knew, and got to see on a daily basis.

“Hanging out with people I know from the ARC, dance class, the YMCA swimming in the pool, all that. I miss all that.”

Kathleen Williams has worked with Byrd for years through the ARC program. She explained that getting to see his weight transformation has been exciting.

“Seeing him transform, and seeing how he feels better and does more. It’s been really exciting for me and for him.”

Working with Williams, Byrd has lost about 350 pounds, which has even meant an exciting change in wardrobe.

“I just got my shirts redone in February before this whole…thing,” Byrd explained.

Caretakers like Kathleen have improvised as they struggle to fight off boredom and keep routines for those in their care. So mornings that used to start at the Y look a bit different these days. Instead, Williams said, there are modified workouts such as wall push-ups, that use soup cans as weights.

Still, even Byrd admits, some days are tough. “I get bored!”

But Byrd explained that when the pandemic is over, he wants to give back to the ARC and he wants to help his community heal.

“Hang in there. Hang in there. This will be okay. This is West Virginia strong.”

Those who would like to learn more about the ARC or get involved, should check out their website by clicking here.