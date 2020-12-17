West Virginia University hosted the ‘Appalachians Writers of Color” series to open dialogue about working against stereotypes in the region

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University recently hosted an online seminar Wednesday to discuss works of literature and what it means to be a person of color in Appalachia.

A panel discussion was held on Affrilachian Writing led by Amy Alvarez and Theresa Burriss. Alvarez’s work as a poet, educator, and scholar is focused on race, ethnicity, gender. Burris has published literary criticism on Affrilachian writers.

Appalachian writers whose experiences are different than those most often portrayed in the media are being featured in the discussions at WVU as they examine what it means to be a person of color in a region that is stereotypically portrayed as white.

“This idea as long as we can listen to and celebrate the voices of the hills and hollers themselves, and to all those who reside in them. Ultimately, I feel that we are creating that Appalachia that we all want to see and again celebrating this idea, this place that is real and imaginative of Affrilachia itself,” said Amy Alvarez, Department of English at West Virginia University.

The next online seminar will be on January 13, where a reading by novelist Annette Clapsaddle will be held.