West Virginia Wildlife Center to resume regular hours of operation, DNR says

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the West Virginia Wildlife Center in French Creek has resumed regular hours of operation and admission rates.

According to officials, the Wildlife Center features native and introduced animals and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The looping trail around the facility has been changed to one-way and visitors are required to follow all social distancing guidelines. The gift shop and snack bar are open, but the picnic pavilion remains closed.

“The Wildlife Center has plenty of open space and folks can be assured we’re going the extra mile to make sure they can feel safe during their visit,” said Zack Brown, assistant chief of operations for DNR’s Wildlife Resources Section. “With summer here, now is a great time to get outside, enjoy some fresh air and see West Virginia’s wildlife in a natural habitat with your family.”

Starting June 15 and continuing until October 31, admission for adults 16 and older is $4 and $2 for children ages 6-15. Kids 5 and younger get in for free.

Earlier this year, a New York zoo reported that a tiger contracted the COVID-19 virus. Since then, the Animal and Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture has issued guidelines for limiting contact between the public and non-domestic cats at wildlife facilities. Visitors to the Wildlife Center are advised that mountain lions and other large cats may not be visible at all times.

For more information about the wildlife center or for help planning a trip, call the DNR District 3 office at (304) 924-6003.