West Virginia woman charged in U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON – A young woman from Hurricane, West Virginia is now facing federal charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Gracyn Courtright is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property.

The FBI began looking at Courtright after screenshots from the University of Kentucky senior’s social media accounts were sent to investigators.

Several photos on Courtright’s since-deleted Instagram account show her taking part in protests outside the Capitol, with the caption “can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here!”

Courtright also posted a selfie in front of a mirror that says: “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO,” shortly before deactivating the account, according to court documents.

An FBI witness messaged Courtright on Instagram, asking if she was there(at the Capitol), to which Courtright replies: “the chamber like the senate where desks are. I thought it was cool.”

FBI investigators also found videos on Courtright’s Twitter account, which has also since been deleted. The videos showed her inside the Capitol, chanting “USA!” and approaching a line of law enforcement officers chanting “whose house, our house.”

Agents were also able to pick Courtright out of photo, published in the Washington Post, of the crowd clashing with police inside the Capitol.

A review of surveillance video from the Capitol, shows Courtright inside the building at least three times, including a moment where she is seen carrying a “members only sign,” which is later taken away by a law enforcement officer.

A screengrab from surveillance video inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

An FBI agent then called Courtright’s father at his home in West Virginia, who acknowledged her involvement in the riots.

You can read the full complaint filed against Courtright here.