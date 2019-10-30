West Virginian’s Can’t Wait campaign holds town hall at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Stephen Smith, West Virginia candidate for governor, held a town hall meeting in the Mountainlair to speak with students and residents in the area.

The town hall provided the opportunity for Smith to talk about his ideas for the future of the state and also allowed attendees to ask questions.

The ‘West Virginian’s Can’t Wait’ campaign encouraged residents to rise together and choose what they would have for the state’s future instead of allowing corporations to decide how West Virginia spends it’s money.

“I think we need to start at a local level more and that’s what a candidate really needs to express, is the localities and that’s what Stephen’s done,” said Jharad McClunglester, freshman at WVU.

According to Smith, so far, ‘West Virginian’s Can’t Wait’, has raised more money than all other running candidates’ campaign’s combined.