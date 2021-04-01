West Virginia’s Remarkable Woman for 2021 named

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Remarkable Woman for 2021 has been revealed.

This year’s recipient is Pamela Kaehler, of Morgantown.

Kaehler was honored during a small ceremony at her home, Thursday. Taking part in the ceremony were 12 News Anchor Amanda Mueller, who profiled the four finalists; WBOY General Manager Jim Dodrill; and Homefinders Plus Real Estate’s Monica Gorrell, and Jo Ellen Crowley, who sponsored the event for the second year in a row.

As part of being honored, Kaehler received a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice, which she decided to give to the Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program (M-SNAP).

Kaehler spent 26 years in healthcare leadership, before going back to school and becoming a child protective services worker. She and her husband have been very active in foster care, adopting eight of the children they have fostered. She currently serves as the Foster Care Ombudsman for the State of West Virginia.

You can read more of Kaehler’s story here.

WBOY and Homefinders Plus would also like to congratulate our three other finalists: Annette Fetty-Santilli, Pennie Wyont, and Mary Jo Thomas. You can learn more about all of the finalists here.