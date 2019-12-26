Westover man charged after police pursuit in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. — A Westover man has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference after police caught him after a pursuit in Star City.

Joshua Williams

On December 24, officers with the Star City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that had almost stuck a bus in Star City, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, but later crashed. Officers said that they noticed that there was a passenger in the car, but the car’s driver, Joshua Williams, 27, of Westover, fled on foot.

Officers later caught Williams, who informed them during his Miranda statement that he had stolen the vehicle in which he fled two weeks prior to incident with the bus, according to the complaint.

Williams has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.