White Hall Express offers convenience to book readers around Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The mobile library that opened near Thanksgiving in White Hall, held their official ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

During the past two months since the opening, members in charge of the project have been working hard to solve all of the bugs before officially announced it was open. However, that didn’t stop people from using the convenient machine. Approximately 600-700 items are moved each week, which is more than the library ever expected.

Users can check out books, e-books, DVD’s and video games from the vending machine and can also drop off checked out items. The best part, is it isn’t restricted to only the Marion County Library.

“Because we’re part of a consortium with the Harrison county libraries including Bridgeport and Clarksburg, a lot of their books can be dropped off here as well,” said Erica Connelly, the Director of the Marion County Library Systems. “It’s a drop off for our consortium and it moves those books around to all our locations, which is about 12 in total.”

The technology used in this mobile library vending machine is the only one in West Virginia that is available. And not only that, it is one of two along the east coast.