White Hall hosts community wellness meeting

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The town of White Hall is taking action into getting more programs to help with the drug epidemic in West Virginia communities.

Law enforcement and citizens from the community, gathered Tuesday to discuss what actions need to be taken in regards to organizations that are willing to help stop the sale of drugs in the area, as well as programs that they can start to help those recovering from addiction.

Mayor of Huntington, Steve Williams, spoke about a specific experience that led him to taking this issue so seriously, and said White Hall needs to find what works specific to White hall.

“The message were trying to say is, identify those things here in White Hall that are unique to here, and that you have resources that are hiding in plain sight that will help you,” Williams said. “There is talent hiding in plain sight and encourage people that everybody has an assignment, when it comes to this topic.”

The town of White Hall wants to take action along side organizations, such as law enforcement and other agencies fighting these crimes, that were invited to today’s event.