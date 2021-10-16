White Hall host inaugural community music event

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall held its inaugural community music event Saturday right outside the public safety building.

Town council officials stated their members are very community oriented and thought it was a wonderful way to bring people together through music. All the bands that performed were local to the area showcasing their talents and love for music.

“We see people from elementary school to mature citizens. So, we have a nice, a nice mix of people here today. The weather was not cooperating early, the sun came out, people came out,” said John Michael, Mayor of the Town of White Hall.

Food truck vendors were also on hand to provide a bite of something to eat for those in attendance. Mayor Michael’s also added that they would not be able to host such an event without the help of its donors.