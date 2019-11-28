Wildfires burn more than 2,000 acres in Grant and Pendleton Counties

SMOKE HOLE, W.Va. – Wildfires in the Smoke Hole Caverns area of Grant and Pendleton Counties caused damage across thousands of acres Thursday morning.

First responders were alerted to the scene early in the morning and are currently attempting to contain the active flames.

According to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, approximately 2,000 acres of forest land has been burnt thus far.

Officials said that hunters in the area have been evacuated and are being advised to remain out of the area until further notice.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if it has been contained as of this time.

