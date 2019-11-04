Wilson Martino buys Halloween candy for veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Wilson Martino Dental is using Halloween as a way to give back to veterans.

All Wilson Martino offices throughout the state are offering to buy children’s Halloween candy for $1 per pound. The candy will then be sent to veterans overseas.

This event lasts through the end of this week and the Bridgeport office alone has already collected an impressive amount.

“Today is the second day and we’ve collected 65 lbs of candy already. That is crazy. We really appreciate the kids sacrificing and being able to give to our military,” said Robin McCauley of Wilson Martino Dental.

Though the office is offering to buy all candy, no one who brought candy to the Bridgeport office has accepted any money. All 65 pounds were donated for no cost.