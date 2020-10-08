Wilson Martino Dental holds annual Freedom Day for veterans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local dentist is honoring veterans by giving them a day of free dental care.

Wilson Martino Dental held its 8th annual Freedom Day Thursday throughout north central West Virginia today.

Seven offices from Morgantown to Elkins offered veterans free services, including x-rays, cleanings and taking care of cavities.

Veterans said they appreciate community businesses giving back to them, honoring their time of service.

“I think it’s great. I heard about it actually just before this time last year, so this is my second time here. Being a business owner also myself, I actually don’t have dental insurance, so I heard about this, and it was a great opportunity to come in and get things looked at,” said army veteran Blake Stewart.

Wilson Martino holds Freedom Day once a year, usually around the second Thursday in October.