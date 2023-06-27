MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Patients at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital got a visit from DC and Marvel superheroes this week.

B&B Window Cleaning and Services sent over four of its superheroes. On Monday, Spiderman, Batman, Captain America and the Flash all surprised the children. They took a tour around the hospital and visited patient rooms and took pictures with the kids. On Tuesday, the four scaled the building beginning at 10 a.m. while washing windows.

According to Amy Bush, WVU Medicine’s Chief Administrative Officer, the hospital has wanted to do this event since before they finished building the new facility, which opened in September.

“Some of them are with us for a really long time,” Bush said about the patients, “and so things that normal kids would play and kind of just doing what they want, or school, is—they don’t get if we don’t bring them those services. So having the superhero’s here is just one other element that we want to do to keep things—in a very uncertain time sometimes, and unexpected sometimes, you know, most times you don’t plan on kids getting sick, and so, when they do we want to be here to help them.”

The Flash and Spiderman sending their love to all the children. (WBOY Image)

B&B has been sending its employees to clean the hospital’s windows since it opened, but this is the first time superheroes have helped. The owner, Becca Mellon said that it was great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when the heroes gave them hugs and made them happy. “I know for parents to see their kids going through being in the hospital is not a situation anyone wants, but to put a little shining light on that makes everyone happy,” Mellon said.

WVU Medicine Children’s plans to make it an annual event.

Later this summer, WVU Medicine will also be holding the Sixteenth Annual Ohio Valley Children’s Gala Fundraiser at the Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay Resort on Aug. 5.