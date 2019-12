ELKINS, W.Va. - Officers with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police have been investigating cases of illegally killed deer and timber theft in Randolph County, resulting in one person already being charged and charges pending against another individual.

According to a post on the West Virginia Natural Resources Police Facebook page, an officer has investigated several complaints over the past month related to the illegal killing of deer in Randolph County. The post said officers served a search warrant on a residence along Glady Road in Randolph County, where they uncovered several sets of antlers from illegally possessed deer.