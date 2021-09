Winners of this week’s ‘Do It for Babydog’ sweepstakes announced

KINGWOOD, W.Va. - The Mountaineer Trail Network -- a collection of the best non-motorized trails in the eastern United States for bikes and boats -- will be formally launched thanks to recent funding. Friends of the Cheat was awarded $1.1 million by the Appalachian Regional Commission on behalf of the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority for the project.

Friends of the Cheat and its partners will solidify the newly established Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority, an economic development authority that was launched in 2019 to oversee the creation, launch, and operation of the Mountaineer Trail Network.