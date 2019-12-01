Winter Weather on the Way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A nationwide post-Thanksgiving weekend weather system is working its way into North-Central West Virginia.

After showers and moderate rain for our Sunday morning, cold air is set to work into the Mountain State late Sunday night turning the rain showers to snow.

Winter weather advisories and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight through 1 AM Tuesday for Barbour, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster Counties. Snow is expected in these areas upwards of 3-to-4 inches. Travel could be very difficult and hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes on Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight tonight through 7 AM Tuesday for Pocahontas, Eastern Randolph, and Eastern Webster Counties. Snow is expected in these areas, upwards of 8-10 inches, with a few areas in higher elevations receiving close to 10-12 inches. Travel could be very difficult as blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility for morning and evening commutes on Monday.

Due to temperatures hovering just above the 32-degree mark for areas in the lowlands, especially west of I-79, we are currently expecting a rain/snow mix for these areas for much of the overnight into the day on Monday.

Temperatures will be cold enough for snow early Sunday night in the mountain counties. This means that these areas could see snowfall for several hours, impacting travel for both the morning and evening commutes on Monday. Cities that will be impacted include Buckhannon, Davis, Elkins, Kingwood, Mill Creek, Philippi, and Webster Springs.

Throughout the day, the rain/snow transition line is expected to creep closer towards the I-79 corridor as temperatures will be cooling down throughout the day.

By Monday afternoon, heavier bands of snowfall could be working their way into the areas in Randolph, Tucker, and Webster counties will also be gusty during this time as well, which could significantly impact visibility.

Areas in the lowlands will be receiving a rain/snow mix for much of the day on Monday. This means that snow totals will remain light, but doesn’t mean that travel will not be impacted. A rain/snow mix can still create slick road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Snow showers are expected to lighten up by the afternoon on Tuesday. There is a significant gradient in the snowfall amounts we are currently forecasting. This is due to the rain/snow mix that could persist for several hours in the lower elevations. Our current forecast is for a dusting of snow for areas in the foothills of Doddridge, Ritchie, and Wetzel counties.



Areas along the I-79 Corridor from Monongalia County southward through Lewis and Gilmer counties are forecasted for a trace to one inch of snowfall. This could change depending on when the change over to all snow takes place.

Areas in Barbour, Preston, Tucker, and Upshur counties should expect anywhere from one-to-three inches of snow. Locally heavier amounts are possible.

The mountain counties are where the snow amount could get significant. Due to the upslope nature of the winds, areas in the higher elevations of Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Eastern Upshur, and Webster counties could receive anywhere from three-to-six inches of snow. Southwestern Randolph and Eastern Webster counties can expect even more than this, upwards of six-to-ten inches with locally higher amounts possible.

