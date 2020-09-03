Wirt County forfeits football game against Trinity citing Mon County COVID-19 concerns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Another scheduled West Virginia high school football game has fallen by the wayside before it ever kicked off.

Trinity Christian School, in Monongalia County, was scheduled to host Wirt County on Thursday evening, in what would have been one of the first games of the 2020 season in the state.

On Thursday morning, Trinity Christian School Superintendent Michelle Stellato was notified by the Wirt County superintendent that its football team was forfeiting the game versus the Warriors, refusing to play due to Trinity’s location in Monongalia County, which currently falls into the “orange” category in the WV school re-entry metrics, Stellato said.

Trinity officials issued a statement on the situation:

The Trinity administration is very disappointed in the decision by Wirt County officials since the guidelines do not prohibit athletic contests while in the orange zone and the Trinity athletic department has been following WVSSAC guidelines in preparation for tonight’s game.

Trinity is scheduled to host Cameron on Sept. 11. However, if Monongalia County remains “orange” on Saturday, Sept. 5, that game would not be allowed to be played.

Earlier this week, Lincoln High School, in Harrison County, cancelled its game against Fairmont Senior High School after a positive COVID-19 test in the Lincoln program.

Braxton County also forfeited its scheduled game at Lewis County, due to a lack of players. That forfeiture was not COVID-19 related.