Woman charged after attacking another woman and stealing her purse in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after attacking another woman and stealing her purse in Clarksburg.

On June 19, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a call of an attack on a woman near Milford St, according to a criminal complaint.

Laraya Chien

During the incident, Laraya Chien, 27, attacked the victim by “pulling her clothes to a secluded area and struck her multiple times,” assisted by two males who, “kicked and bounced the victims[sic] head against concrete,” officers said.

The victim’s purse was ripped away from her, and Chien ran away with it, which the victim claimed contained $300 in U.S. currency, a $1,200 prepaid card and a $300 EBT SNAP card, according to the complaint.

According to the victim, she had been with Chien earlier that evening and saw her face; officers noted that the victim, “suffered multiple injuries including severe bruising to her face, body and legs,” as well as having, “several lacerations to her face, hands and legs,” officers said.

Chien has been charged with first-degree robbery. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000.00 bond.