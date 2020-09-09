Woman charged after leaving open needles near infant at home in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after leaving open needles near her crying infant at a home in Kingwood, deputies said.

On September 9, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence at 220 View St. in Kingwood regarding a drug call, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicole Cosco

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were told that Nicole Cosco, 20, of Kingwood, was in a room where a baby had been heard crying, deputies said.

The caller also told deputies he had a drug kit that he had taken out of the bedroom where Cosco resides and that the drug kit contained needles and pipes in it that were laying freely near the baby, according to the complaint.

When deputies spoke with Cosco and asked her what had happened, she stated that she had relapsed and after Cosco was taken into custody, she told deputies that she did smoke the rest of the drugs while the baby was in the room, deputies said.

The caller then told deputies that when they entered Cosco’s room they found the baby with a blanket over his face, and was screaming and also saw a syringe sitting next to where the baby was laying with the needle exposed, according to the complaint.

When Deputies spoke to Cosco again, she informed them that there was more paraphernalia, needles as well as pipes, in the black book bag sitting on the dresser in the bedroom. When deputies searched the room, they found what appeared to be a drug kit that was in the baby formula container on the dresser inside of a black bookbag, deputies said.

Cosco has been charged with child neglect. She is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.