Woman charged after letting stranger take children to the park without proper clothing in adverse weather conditions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly allowing children to go to the park in improper clothing with a stranger in adverse weather conditions.

On May 11, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department received a call in reference to three children “wandering the streets” on Richards Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Katrina Barker

Officers said that the children — ages 7, 4 and 2 — were outside while it was 43 degree and raining. The explained that only one of them was wearing proper clothing, with the other two “wearing short sleeves and pants.”

When officers say the children, all three “were visibly shaking cold and appeared to be scared,” and when officers were able to speak with Katrina Barker, 28, of Clarksburg, who was watching the children, she gave a false name, according to the complaint.

According to Barker, she was watching the children when a woman from up the street (whom she did not know) asked to take the children to the park, officers said, and Barker allowed the woman to take the children “to leave in the cold rain without proper clothing for the adverse conditions with a stranger.”

Barker has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.