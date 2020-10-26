Woman charged after taking out a knife during an altercation at Preston County apartment complex

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after brandishing a knife during an altercation at an apartment complex in Preston County, deputies said.

On October 25, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a fight that had broken out at the Shaffer Street Apartment Complex in Terra Alta, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that there was a knife involved, and upon arriving at the scene, deputies spoke with the victim and multiple witnesses to the incident, deputies said.

From those statements, deputies learned that the victim and Kristina Messersmith, 27, of Terra Alta, had gotten into a verbal altercation during which Messersmith “brandished a knife and started towards the victim,” according to the complaint.

The victim managed to push Messersmith out of the front door of the apartments and knocked the knife out of Messersmith’s hand deputies said.

After that, Messersmith attempted to pick up the knife, but one of the witnesses on the scene managed to secure it, according to the complaint.

During the altercation, the victim sustained multiple injuries including several cuts and abrasions, bite marks, as well as a deep laceration to one of her fingers deputies explained.

Messersmith has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.