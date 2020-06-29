Woman charged after troopers find felony quantities of marijuana in her Mannington home during search warrant

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A woman is in custody after troopers executed a search warrant on her home in Mannington and found felony quantities of marijuana.

On June 26, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources performed a joint investigation and search warrant at a residence on Flaggy Meadow Road in Mannington, according to a criminal complaint.

Ashley Harrison

Troopers had been informed of possible weapon an drug activity from the residence, and upon executing the search warrant troopers said they found Ashley Harrison, 28, Mannington, asleep in a bedroom, and troopers asked Harrison if any drugs were in the residence.

At that point, Harrison told troopers that there was marijuana in a red cooler on the floor, and troopers found a firearm near the container, as well as six plastic bags of marijuana “ready for sale” within the cooler, according to the complaint.

Also in the home, troopers said they found packaging material and two sets of digital scales.

Harrison has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.