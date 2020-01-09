Women United of Harrison County host social mixer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Women United, an affinity group started by the United Way of Harrison County, hosted its second mixer Wednesday evening on the second floor of the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The group invited the women of Harrison County to come out and join them in hopes to continue initiating social change within the community.

Women United has a mission, and it states that they fight for health, education and financial stability of every person in Harrison County. This mixer allows for women to have open dialog on those topics with one another finding solutions to the issues.

“The really cool thing about this group of ladies is that they’re going to come together, and they’re going to decide what focus areas out of those three pillars they’re going to concentrate on,” said Tina Yoke, Executive Director of United Way of Harrison County. “And they’re going to unite, and we’re really going to solve some problems here in our community.”

Women United said that they are a diverse group in a vibrant community tied together by belonging to United Way.

Also, United Way has a hot wing eating contest on January 29, at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport. Just last year more than 40 contestants took on the challenge to see who could eat the most wings in eight minutes. In 2019, the contest raised more than $73,000 in donations and money was dispersed to 25 local non-profits in Harrison County.

“We still have close to $300,000, we (United Way) has to raise by the end of February. So, we are definitely hoping to exceed the $70,000 this year,” said Yoke.

If any women are interested in joining the group United Women, they are encouraged to call Harrison County United Way to learn more at (304) 624-6337.