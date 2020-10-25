World War II veteran holds book signing in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local World War II veteran held a book signing on Saturday, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont.

Okla Elmer Edgell wrote “Some Gave All” about his experience as a pilot during World War II. Edgell was a prisoner of war and tells the story of his capture by the Germans and of his imprisonment, and following hospitalization and release.

Edgell’s wife of 14 years, Arlene, encouraged him to write his story after others often asked to hear it and she realized how many would be interested in his experiences overseas.

“It’s not my story, it’s his. I took him off the sewing machine for three days. I wouldn’t let him sew and I said “You sit down and you write” and he did. He wrote for three days. These are his words,” said Arlene Edgell.

Olka Edgell will turn 95 years old on October 25th.