Wreaths Across America honors the fallen in ceremony at West Virginia National Cemetery

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – Wreaths Across America is back for another year despite the pandemic causing many traditions around the area to be rescheduled or canceled.

On Friday, a ceremony was held at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Taylor County, where wreaths were laid on graves from each military branch.

Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator Cliff Vanglider explained that the goal of Friday’s ceremony, and every Wreaths Across America Ceremony, is to pay respects to and remember those who died fighting for our freedom.



“Our goal is to remember them. You know, they say you truly die when nobody says your name. So our goal was to come out here and say their names, all their names. We want to say everyone’s name here even if they didn’t get a wreath, we paid the respects and said their names.”

More than 5,400 wreaths have already been placed on tombstones earlier this year throughout the National Cemetery.

Vangilder explained that he is already accepting donations for next year’s wreaths. He stated that a $30 donation will purchase five wreaths for next year.