WV Democratic Party denounces ‘anti-Semitic hate speech’ from Republican candidate’s Facebook page

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore is calling on Chairwoman Melody Potter and the West Virginia GOP to denounce what it calls “anti-Semitic hate speech spread by Robert Karnes.”

Karnes won the Republican nomination for the West Virginia State Senate’s 11th district, unseating incumbent Sen. John Pitsenbarger in last Tuesday’s Primary Election.

According to the Democratic Party, in a post on Facebook, Karnes “pushed a false conspiracy theory that George Soros made his fortune by ‘selling Jews to the Nazis.’”

The statement was made to Delegate Mike Pushkin, a Jewish member of the WV House of Delegates from Kanawha County, according to a statement from the WV Democratic Party. Karnes then explained that since Pushkin and Soros were both followers of the Jewish faith, Pushkin could “be like George,” the Democratic Party statement went on to say.

“This kind of hateful, anti-Semitic language has no place in West Virginia and it certainly has no place in our state’s Capitol,” said Biafore. “I hope Chairwoman Melody Potter and the entire WV GOP will do the right thing and denounce this awful rhetoric,” Biafore said.

Karnes will face former Delegate Denise Campbell in the November General Election. The 11th Senate district is made up of a portion of Grant County, along with Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties.