WV DHHR announces 21 new cases of COVID-19; bringing total positive to 145 across the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced in a press release that it has confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 145.

Officials with the DHHR explained that the agency handles the official reporting for COVID-19 throughout the state and takes the data to provide official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All medical providers in the state are required to report test results to their local health departments so that they can be sent to the DHHR, according to the release.

Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the release stated, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent. Officials said that this has contributing to the delay in official reporting.

According to data from the DHHR, as of March 30, 2020, 3,827 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 145 positive, 3,682 negative and one death.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Berkeley (14)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3)

Harrison (10)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (6)

Kanawha (23)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (9)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (2)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

According to the DHHR, some cases have come back to show that the person is not a resident of that county or of the state, as they may have crossed the border to be tested. The DHHR explained that this happened with a case from Raleigh County in Monday’s report.

To keep up with the latest about Coronavirus from the DHHR website, click here. To see how the virus has affected North Central West Virginia, click here to be taken to the WBOY Coronavirus page.