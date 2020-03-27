WV DHHR announces 27 new cases; total positive count rises to 76

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count at 76.
According to a press release from the DHHR, new cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.
DHHR officials stated that the state breakdown of cases by county are:
- Four individuals from Berkeley County
- Four from Harrison County
- Five from Jackson County
- Four from Jefferson County
- 15 from Kanawha County
- One from Logan County
- Two from Marion County
- Three from Marshall County
- One from Mason County
- Two from Mercer County
- 24 from Monongalia County
- One from Ohio County
- One from Preston County
- Two from Putnam County
- Two from Raleigh County
- Two from Tucker County
- One from Upshur County
- Two from Wood County
According to the DHHR, following surveillance from several identified cases, the official case count changed for Ohio and Preston counties by one less each than originally reported as those cases were found to not be the county of residence of these individuals.
As of March 26, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., The DHHR totals are that 1,855 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 76 positive, 1,779 negative and 43 tests pending at state lab, according to the DHHR.
Since COVID-19 is a new disease, DHHR officials explained, it is newly reportable to West Virginia’s public health system. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR.
Officials with the DHHR explained that commercial, or private labs are also required to report test results to the DHHR. However, the release stated, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent.
According to the DHHR, only the DHHR’s state lab has consistently reported all its negative results and pending tests. Officials with the DHHR explained that it is working with its public and private partners to ensure all required information is properly reported.