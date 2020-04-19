WV DHHR announces 38 newly confirmed cases, bringing state total to 863

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 38 new cases of coronavirus in West Virginia in its Sunday morning report, bringing the statewide positive total case count to 863.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, there have been 20,031 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 863 positive, 19,168 negative and 18 deaths.

The release stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Listed below are the confirmed cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (108), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (33), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (112), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (84), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (77), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that people tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, according to the DHHR.

A dashboard is available here with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The DHHR states that the number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested, as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.