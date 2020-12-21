WV DHHR announces new vaccine update on the dashboard, confirms 995 new cases, and 1 additional death in Monday’s Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 995 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced 1,127 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its Sunday report. The DHHR announced 1,464 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Saturday. This equates to 2,591 new COVID cases and 37 additional deaths over the weekend.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, December 21, there have been a total of 1,396,471 (+18,260) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 73,337 (+995) total cases and 1,129 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 22,877 active cases and 49,331 recovered cases in the state.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 93-year old male from Wayne County. “I offer my deepest condolences to all who are grieving the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (617), Berkeley (5,259), Boone (928), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,181), Cabell (4,481), Calhoun (115), Clay (231), Doddridge (205), Fayette (1,515), Gilmer (292), Grant (667), Greenbrier (1,155), Hampshire (817), Hancock (1,567), Hardy (635), Harrison (2,422), Jackson (1,013), Jefferson (2,081), Kanawha (7,773), Lewis (406), Lincoln (649), Logan (1,411), Marion (1,476), Marshall (1,790), Mason (906), McDowell (821), Mercer (2,243), Mineral (1,994), Mingo (1,237), Monongalia (4,718), Monroe (549), Morgan (548), Nicholas (573), Ohio (2,248), Pendleton (225), Pleasants (288), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,320), Putnam (2,678), Raleigh (2,360), Randolph (992), Ritchie (295), Roane (261), Summers (368), Taylor (574), Tucker (272), Tyler (283), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,496), Webster (121), Wetzel (589), Wirt (177), Wood (4,244), Wyoming (1,023).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

A new section of the Dashboard Overview page showing the total number of vaccines received and administered. This information will be updated along with the daily dashboard update.

According to the dashboard, as of Monday morning 16,575 doses of the vaccine have been recieved and 15,135 have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Monday, December 21, 2020. One-time testing events are scheduled in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.