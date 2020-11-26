WV DHHR confirms 1,130 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths in Thanksgiving Day report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,130 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths, including a Taylor County resident in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 967 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on November 26, 2020, there have been a total of 1,079,066 (+15,469) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 44,180 (+1,130) total cases and 712 (+17) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 47-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 98-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, and a 68-year old male from Doddridge County.

“During the holiday season, we feel the loss of loved ones with a deeper pain,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each person lost to this virus is loved and remembered, not only today, but every day.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 14,750 (+467) active cases and 28,718 (+646) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (384), Berkeley (2,945), Boone (619), Braxton (108), Brooke (596), Cabell (2,756), Calhoun (69), Clay (106), Doddridge (117), Fayette (1,094), Gilmer (199), Grant (320), Greenbrier (432), Hampshire (299), Hancock (620), Hardy (240), Harrison (1,259), Jackson (684), Jefferson (1,263), Kanawha (5,480), Lewis (238), Lincoln (407), Logan (1,028), Marion (810), Marshall (1,104), Mason (403), McDowell (602), Mercer (1,286), Mineral (1,131), Mingo (966), Monongalia (3,202), Monroe (360), Morgan (252), Nicholas (322), Ohio (1,438), Pendleton (102), Pleasants (86), Pocahontas (152), Preston (541), Putnam (1,830), Raleigh (1,492), Randolph (677), Ritchie (145), Roane (162), Summers (265), Taylor (311), Tucker (126), Tyler (134), Upshur (471), Wayne (961), Webster (61), Wetzel (390), Wirt (95), Wood (2,361), Wyoming (679).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Listed below are the upcoming free COVID-19 testing events available in the state:

November 27, 2020

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

November 28, 2020

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.