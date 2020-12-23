WV DHHR confirms 1,199 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,199 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced confirmed 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, there have been a total of 1,410,382 (+6,275) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 75,936 (+1,199) total cases and 1,194 (+23) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Morgan County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, a 99-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Clay County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County and a 97-year old female from Jackson County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 22,826 (-38) active cases and 51,916 (+1,214) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (630), Berkeley (5,460), Boone (957), Braxton (240), Brooke (1,226), Cabell (4,683), Calhoun (117), Clay (239), Doddridge (216), Fayette (1,562), Gilmer (319), Grant (690), Greenbrier (1,221), Hampshire (844), Hancock (1,631), Hardy (677), Harrison (2,545), Jackson (1,038), Jefferson (2,131), Kanawha (7,984), Lewis (433), Lincoln (678), Logan (1,483), Marion (1,528), Marshall (1,810), Mason (920), McDowell (856), Mercer (2,353), Mineral (2,023), Mingo (1,289), Monongalia (4,826), Monroe (565), Morgan (560), Nicholas (584), Ohio (2,305), Pendleton (241), Pleasants (317), Pocahontas (327), Preston (1,407), Putnam (2,743), Raleigh (2,434), Randolph (1,028), Ritchie (301), Roane (268), Summers (375), Taylor (609), Tucker (280), Tyler (293), Upshur (756), Wayne (1,555), Webster (121), Wetzel (616), Wirt (188), Wood (4,391), Wyoming (1,063).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

A new section of the Dashboard Overview page showing the total number of vaccines received and administered was announced on Monday. This information will be updated along with the daily dashboard update.

According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, 60,875 doses of the vaccine have been received, and 18,488 have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.